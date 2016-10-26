Panting puppy and trapped bunny rescued from car, and the driver is taken to jail

Police smashed a window to rescue a dog and a rabbit from a hot car in Boynton Beach, and now the driver is in jail.
Officers peered through the windows of a car parked at The Inn, at 480 W. Boynton Beach Blvd., around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and saw a black and white pit bull puppy “in obvious distress.” Witnesses said the “panting and sluggish” dog had been inside the car between one and two hours. All the windows were rolled up.
Boynton Beach officers couldn’t find the owner of the car or dog, so they broke a window to let the dog out. They offered the puppy water and unwrapped the thick chain wound around its neck “so tight that it restricted the dog’s breathing.”
While caring for the dog, the report said police heard noises coming from a cardboard box sealed with tape in the back seat. Inside they found a black bunny.
“There were no air holes in the box and it was obvious the rabbit would have died if it was left in the car much longer,” an officer wrote in the report.
Police found 21-year-old Beatrice Turner, who they said owned the car and animals inside. According to the report, she told cops “the dog is fine in the car.”
Turner, who had two warrants out for not paying fines from traffic infractions, was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty. Palm Beach Animal Control is taking care of the animals.
