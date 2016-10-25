10 South Florida assisted living facility owners charged with Medicaid fraud

Ten South Florida assisted-living facility owners have been charged in federal court with Medicaid fraud, the Florida Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday afternoon.
The list of the charged are as follows: Miami residents Yeny De Erbiti, owner; Marlene Marrero and Rene Vega; Miami Lakes residents Alicia Almeida, Norma Casanova and Maribel Galvan; Hialeah residents Osniel Vera and Jorge Rodriguez; Miami Gardens resident Dianelys Perez; and Miramar resident Blanca Orozco.
A joint investigation by the FBI, Florida Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services alleges those charged took cash for referring their facilities’ residents to the former owner of Hialeah-based Florida Pharmacy, Inc., and for medical purchases funded by Medicare and Florida Medicaid.
In addition, the charged are accused of causing their facilities to submit false Medicaid claims.
