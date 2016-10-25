She didn’t want to go home with him so he forced her into a stolen car, cops say

The blaring horn was a call for help that led police to arrest a heavily tattooed man with a pocket full of pills, a stolen car and a beaten woman.
Jupiter police arrested Robert Hardister, a 24-year-old Stuart man, Saturday on charges of stealing a car, possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, and resisting arrest without violence.
When police arrived at a home near Jupiter Medical Center, the Palm Beach Post reported they found a 25-year-old woman leaning on the horn of a stolen Honda Ridgeline. The woman had a swollen eye and was bleeding from her mouth.
Hardister took off running when the police arrived, the Post reported, and when officers caught him they found 58 Xanax pills in his pocket.
According to the Post, Hardister forced the woman out of her house, through a parking lot and into the car. The woman told police Hardister became “agitated” when she didn’t want to come home with him. She said she had to care for her young young son. The newspaper reported the woman didn’t press charges out of fear for what Hardister might do.
This is Hardister’s third arrest in Palm Beach County since July 25.
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
