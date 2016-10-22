Woman robs, then shoots three, including boy, 12, near Clemente Park, police say

A robbery gone wrong left three people shot, including a seriously injured 12-year-old boy, near Clemente Park Saturday night, Miami police said.
A woman jumped out of a car and robbed the group, at 101 Northwest 34th Street, said Miami Police Officer Yelitza Cedano.
The thief shot the group, even after they gave her their valuables, police said.
The suspects then drove south in a mid-size sedan, believed to be silver or white.
When Aaron Francis heard the gunshots he didn’t move. But when he heard the screaming, he ran to help the injured child, a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, who had been shot.
He helped them to the curb and applied pressure to the wounds. His neighbor, Juana Calo brought rags and called the police.
“We had to slap his face to keep him awake,” Francis said. “You could see his eyes rolling back. We had to keep him with us.”
Calo said she can’t get the image of the injured boy’s eyes out of her mind.
“I told him, ‘Come on kid, don’t go, you’ve got your whole life ahead of you’, ” Calo told the boy.
Hours after the 8 p.m. shooting, police were picking up shredded pieces of clothing and towels off of the corner where the group had collapsed.
“Seeing kids that young--it hurts,” Francis said. “I have a 4 year old.”
