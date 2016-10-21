Crime

October 21, 2016 6:43 AM

Police hunt for home invasion suspects after family robbed overnight

CBS4

A Miami-Dade police Special Response Team and K-9 officers are searching a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood for three home invasion robbery suspects.

The search is centered around a home at 12401 West Randall Park Dr.

The family who lives in the home, including several children, were reportedly robbed at gun point around 2 a.m. Friday.

One of the family members was reportedly pistol whipped.

The thieves fled the scene, and Miami-Dade Police have set up a perimeter from 17th Avenue to West Randall Park Drive and 18th Court, according to NBC6.

This is a developing story, check back for additional information.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Thief steals $12,000 worth of items from Walmart

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos