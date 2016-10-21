Police hunt for home invasion suspects after family robbed overnight

A Miami-Dade police Special Response Team and K-9 officers are searching a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood for three home invasion robbery suspects.
The search is centered around a home at 12401 West Randall Park Dr.
The family who lives in the home, including several children, were reportedly robbed at gun point around 2 a.m. Friday.
One of the family members was reportedly pistol whipped.
The thieves fled the scene, and Miami-Dade Police have set up a perimeter from 17th Avenue to West Randall Park Drive and 18th Court, according to NBC6.
#BREAKING— Donna Rapado CBS4 (@DonnaRapado) October 21, 2016
Home inv in NW MD. Kids in house. 1 pers pistol-whipped. 3 armed robbers.
MDPD chopper circling above, SRT, K-9s below.@CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/o6gIGWbYLX
This is a developing story, check back for additional information.
Comments