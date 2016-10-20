Medical examiner doesn’t know what killed woman found on side of highway

The mystery surrounding the dead woman found on the side of a Kendall highway deepened Thursday when a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol said the Miami-Dade County medical examiner couldn’t determine the cause of death.
“They couldn’t determine if it was crash-related or not,” said FHP spokesman Yosdany Veloz.
Calls to the medical examiner were not returned. On Wednesday, the county medical examiner site listed the dead woman as Michelle Wilson, 40. It said her next of kin had not yet been notified of her death.
Despite the acknowledgment from the medical examiner, Miami-Dade police and the FHP have not publicly reported the woman’s name.
Also a mystery: How anyone was able to identify her. She was found without identification or any distinguishing features, like tattoos.
Veloz said the FHP and Miami-Dade police will continue to search for a cause of death. We “are still working together to come to a conclusion,” he said.
Police found Wilson at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday lying face up next to a concrete barrier on the Don Shula Expressway near Florida’s Turnpike. She was fully clothed, her arms flat at her sides.
Other than a laceration to the back of her head, Veloz said, there didn’t appear to be any injuries to her body. The injury to her head, a hole according to the FHP spokesman, was not consistent with a bullet wound.
The only thing out of place on Wilson’s body: She was missing a sandal.
“It’s weird,” Veloz said of the incident earlier this week.
