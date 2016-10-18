Body found on highway, and police are looking into how it got there

A body was found Tuesday morning on the ramp connecting Florida’s Turnpike to the Don Shula Expressway, and police have shut down the stretch as they investigate.
Right now, it’s a mystery how the body got on the road.
Drivers in South Miami-Dade are advised to avoid the area. Police have shut down the northbound ramp, causing turnpike traffic to back up to Southwest 137th Avenue.
A report by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 says the body is a woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide. Police told the station they don’t think the woman was hit by a car or committed suicide.
This bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments