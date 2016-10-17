Woman in fight accused of tossing stroller with child inside

A Florida woman is accused of punching another woman and tossing a stroller with a child belted inside.
Celestina Ramirez Garcia, 28, was arrested Friday night in Collier County, according to a report by naplesnews.com.
The two women had a history of altercations, and cops say this fight involved Ramirez Garcia punching the other woman, who was with her kids, into unconsciousness before tossing the stroller.
The stroller landed up upside down on a concrete, according to the report.
She was charged with child abuse and battery.
Comments