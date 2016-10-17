Shooting in Miami Gardens sends one to trauma center

A shooting in Miami Gardens on Monday morning wounded one person who was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue as a trauma alert.
The incident at the Garden Vista Apartments, 4601 NW 183rd St. (Miami Gardens Drive), shut down traffic along Northwest 183rd Street from 45th to 47th avenues as well as businesses in the strip mall across the street.
Police swarmed the strip mall parking lot and blocked the Miami Gardens Drive entrance to the apartment complex.
In two other shootings in Miami Gardens over the weekend, four teens were wounded, including one who is in critical condition.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments