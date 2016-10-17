Stepson accused of shooting stepfather to death after argument

A domestic dispute turned deadly for a man who neighbors said was shot by his stepson at their Miami home.
“It turned into a very tragic, tragic night,” said one neighbor, as Miami police worked late Saturday night and into Sunday morning at the home at 4014 NW Fifth St.
A 36-year-old Miami man stands accused of shooting and killing his stepfather. Danilo Saavedra was charged with second-degree murder after officers arrived at his home.
According to Miami police, Saavedra and his stepfather had been involved in “several arguments within the past several months.”
Neighbors heard the two arguing before shots were fired.
Investigators said shortly after the stepfather came home, Saavedra shot the man dead in his bedroom.
Crime scene and patrol units shut down the block for hours.
