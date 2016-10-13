Miami shotgun attack caught on video

Wearing a white tank-top and blue jean shorts, the slender man crosses the street and loiters outside a Brownsville corner market. The black car pulls up. Its driver gets out to go into the shop.
A few moments later, as the motorist is about to drive off, he sees the man stalking him. They begin jawing at each other.
Newly released video surveillance shows the violent confrontation that ensued. The driver walks toward him. The man, identified by police as Jeff Paul, 29, lifts his hands in the air defiantly, backpedals and disappears briefly off screen – where, police say, he grabbed a loaded shotgun hidden nearby.
Suddenly, the driver – identified as Dewuan Howard, 26 – recoils in shock as shotgun pellets pierce his shoulder. He bolts for safety. The shotgun in hand, Paul sprints after him, chasing him off screen.
The dramatic footage, released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office this week, was played in court last month during a recent bail hearing.
A Miami-Dade judge kept Paul behind bars on two charges of attempted murder. His trial is set for Oct. 31. Paul’s defense lawyer would not be reached for comment.
The shooting took place outside the 46th Street Market, just past midnight on July 19 on the 600 block of Northwest 46th Street. Howard survived and later identified Paul as his attacker. So did another eyewitness at the scene.
Prosecutors believe Paul targeted Howard because of a long-running beef stemming from a fistfight at a park months earlier. Hours before the shooting, Howard ran into Paul at the same store, where the two also exchanged words, although Howard walked away.
Not shown on the video: After the initial shot, Paul chased Howard around the neighborhood, prosecutors said at the hearing. He also shot Howard’s girlfriend in the leg as she frantically cruised the streets looking for her wounded boyfriend.
Howard managed to shoot a few rounds off at Paul. The wounded couple managed to drive off, bound for Jackson Memorial Hospital. Miami police later arrested Paul at his nearby home, where they found the 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun believed used in the attack.
