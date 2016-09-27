Stun gun used in quick mart robbery in Doral

Miami police released surveillance video of and armed robbery Sept. 17 at an Allapattah Metro PCS store. Police say Saturday's robbery may be linked to one that happened at another Allapattah Metro PCS store Sept. 21.
Security footage from the Broward Sheriff Office shows two young men walking into a Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill in North Lauderdale, walking to the restroom and snagging a woman's purse on their way out. They dove into their getaway car, a Jeep Liberty, and fled. Contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) with information.
Facebook Live video taken by Christopher Francois as he picked up his friend, Tyrell Robinson, from a Miami-Dade jail on Aug. 26, 2016. Francois was later found shot to death. Robinson is charged with his murder and the video is now key evidence in the case.
No, this isn't Bait Car. But the man who stole a Hewlett-Packard laptop computer from a taxi in a Publix parking lot is a real life criminal who got caught on camera. Miami Police, 305-603-6030, are looking for this thief.
Broward police are searching for a burglar who was captured by the security system at a Dania Beach home. Ernesto Pena, 12, was home alone watching television when a man entered the home. Ernesto stepped out of his room and saw a heavyset stranger in his sister’s room. The burglar, who saw Pena, told him to go back to his room and stay there. Pena was unharmed. The thief got away with several electronic items, passports and some jewelry.
A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Florida after setting fire to a car she mistakenly believed belonged to her ex-boyfriend, according to the Clearwater Police Department. The woman was caught on surveillance video setting a Honda Accord on fire on August 28.
Families walk along Northwest 103rd Street in Miami-Dade on August 31, 2016 during a peace walk in honor of 8-year-old Jada Page, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group walked from 9485 NW 17th Ave. to the spot where Jada was shot.
Shanell Flowers, mother of 18-year-old Antquinisha Flowers, who was killed in a driveby shooting last week, asked the public for help finding her daughter’s killer on Wednesday at the City of Miami Police Department.
Santonio Carter, who lost his 6-year-old son, King Carter, to gun violence in February, speaks outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade home on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016, where an 8-year-old girl, Jada Page, and her 32-year-old father, James, were shot Sunday. Jada is on life-support; her father was wounded.