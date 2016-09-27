Stun gun used in quick mart robbery in Doral

The Doral Police Department is asking the help in identifying the man used a stun gun on a clerk and stole her purse on Sept. 26, 2016.

Crime

Purse snatchers grab bag from Flanigan's customer

Security footage from the Broward Sheriff Office shows two young men walking into a Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill in North Lauderdale, walking to the restroom and snagging a woman's purse on their way out. They dove into their getaway car, a Jeep Liberty, and fled. Contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) with information.

Crime

Taxi cab thief caught on camera

No, this isn't Bait Car. But the man who stole a Hewlett-Packard laptop computer from a taxi in a Publix parking lot is a real life criminal who got caught on camera. Miami Police, 305-603-6030, are looking for this thief.

Crime

Suspect sends victim to his room during break-in

Broward police are searching for a burglar who was captured by the security system at a Dania Beach home. Ernesto Pena, 12, was home alone watching television when a man entered the home. Ernesto stepped out of his room and saw a heavyset stranger in his sister’s room. The burglar, who saw Pena, told him to go back to his room and stay there. Pena was unharmed. The thief got away with several electronic items, passports and some jewelry.

Crime

Peace walk honors slain 8-year-old Jada Page

Families walk along Northwest 103rd Street in Miami-Dade on August 31, 2016 during a peace walk in honor of 8-year-old Jada Page, who was killed in a drive-by shooting. The group walked from 9485 NW 17th Ave. to the spot where Jada was shot.

Editor's Choice Videos