What we know about the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge collapse

Here’s what we know at 11 p.m. about Thursday afternoon’s collapse of the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge still under construction over Southwest Eighth Street at Southwest 109th Avenue:
▪ At least four people are dead. One is a female FIU student whom officials have not publicly identified. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it transported nine people to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Kendall Regional Medical Center said it received 10 Level 1 trauma alert patients, two of whom are in critical condition. Eight cars remain under the bridge.
▪ Southwest Eighth Street will be closed from Southwest 107th Avenue to Southwest 117th Avenue “for an extended period of time,’’ said Major Chris Dellapietra, of the Florida Highway Patrol. The Southeast Eighth Street exit on the Florida Turnpike will be closed indefinitely also.
▪ A stress test was underway on the part of the bridge that had been installed Saturday before the collapse.
▪ FIU Facilities Planning issued building permits, as it does for all university construction projects. The Florida Department of Transportation stated that Figg Engineering, Munilla Construction Management and Bolton Perez and Associates all are under contract to FIU. The FDOT also stated any testing done to the structure following its installation was the responsibility of the FIU design build team.
▪ The National Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigating team down to examine the bridge collapse.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
