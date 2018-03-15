More Videos

Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge 73

Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge

Firefighters climb onto the rubble of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge 38

Firefighters climb onto the rubble of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge

What the scene at the FIU bridge collapse looks like morning after 72

What the scene at the FIU bridge collapse looks like morning after

Video circulating online shows moment FIU bridge collapses on SW 8th St. 15

Video circulating online shows moment FIU bridge collapses on SW 8th St.

Crews continue working on rescuing victims of the FIU bridge collapse 25

Crews continue working on rescuing victims of the FIU bridge collapse

Bystanders rush to the scene moments after FIU bridge collapse 45

Bystanders rush to the scene moments after FIU bridge collapse

Aerial footage captures aftermath of FIU bridge collapse 50

Aerial footage captures aftermath of FIU bridge collapse

Doctors and nurses respond to FIU bridge collapse 27

Doctors and nurses respond to FIU bridge collapse

Scene at FIU after bridge collapses on cars on SW 8th Street 35

Scene at FIU after bridge collapses on cars on SW 8th Street

Pedestrian bridge collapses over SW 8th St in front of FIU 30

Pedestrian bridge collapses over SW 8th St in front of FIU

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsing on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsing on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald

West Miami-Dade

What we know about the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge collapse

By David J. Neal And Carli Teproff

dneal@miamiherald.com

cteproff@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 10:56 PM

Here’s what we know at 11 p.m. about Thursday afternoon’s collapse of the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge still under construction over Southwest Eighth Street at Southwest 109th Avenue:

▪ At least four people are dead. One is a female FIU student whom officials have not publicly identified. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it transported nine people to Kendall Regional Medical Center. Kendall Regional Medical Center said it received 10 Level 1 trauma alert patients, two of whom are in critical condition. Eight cars remain under the bridge.

Florida Governor Rick Scott spoke to media assembled outside Kendall Regional Medical Center after visiting with victims of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse. Miami Herald

▪ Southwest Eighth Street will be closed from Southwest 107th Avenue to Southwest 117th Avenue “for an extended period of time,’’ said Major Chris Dellapietra, of the Florida Highway Patrol. The Southeast Eighth Street exit on the Florida Turnpike will be closed indefinitely also.


Kendall Regional Medical Center is treating 10 Level 1 trauma patients, two of whom in critical condition, after Florida International University’s 950-ton bridge collapsed Thursday afternoon. Police said at least six people could be dead but the exact number of victims remained unconfirmed. Daniel A. VarelaThe Miami Herald

▪ A stress test was underway on the part of the bridge that had been installed Saturday before the collapse.


Doctors and nurses respond to the scene of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapse on March 15, 2018. Monique O. MadonMiami Herald

▪ FIU Facilities Planning issued building permits, as it does for all university construction projects. The Florida Department of Transportation stated that Figg Engineering, Munilla Construction Management and Bolton Perez and Associates all are under contract to FIU. The FDOT also stated any testing done to the structure following its installation was the responsibility of the FIU design build team.

▪ The National Transportation Safety Board is sending an investigating team down to examine the bridge collapse.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal


Computer animation showing the assembly of the FIU pedestrian bridge

