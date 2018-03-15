‘Beyond tragic’: Miami congressmen shaken by FIU bridge collapse

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 25 Crews continue working on rescuing victims of the FIU bridge collapse Pause 45 Bystanders rush to the scene moments after FIU bridge collapse 50 Aerial footage captures aftermath of FIU bridge collapse 27 Doctors and nurses respond to FIU bridge collapse 35 Scene at FIU after bridge collapses on cars on SW 8th Street 30 Pedestrian bridge collapses over SW 8th St in front of FIU 44 FIU installs new pedestrian bridge over the Trail in a few hours 57 West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary 6 Video: FIU students displaced by apartment fire 81 Broward couple charged with ripping off Miami of $700,000 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsing on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of the FIU pedestrian bridge collapsing on Southwest Eighth Street in Miami on March 15, 2018. Pedro Portal Miami Herald