West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary

The Easter bunny greets kids and families during the city of West Miami 70th anniversary party celebrated at Cooper Park in West Miami on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
The Easter bunny greets kids during the city of West Miami 70th anniversary party celebrated at Cooper Park in West Miami on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
James and Olivia Pena, pose with the Easter bunny during the city of West Miami 70th anniversary party at Cooper Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Community leaders, including past and present elected officials, join West Miami Mayor Eduardo H. Muhiña and Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, center, as she presented the county keys during West Miami’s 70th anniversary party celebrated at Cooper Park on Saturday April 8, 2017.
Community leaders, including past and present elected officials, join West Miami Mayor Eduardo H. Muhiña, center, and Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa, to his left, they cut a cake during West Miami’s 70th anniversary party celebrated at Cooper Park on Saturday April 8, 2017.
A cake commemorates the city of West Miami 70th anniversary during a party April 8, 2017.
Residents and families enjoy the city of West Miami’s 70th anniversary party celebrated at Cooper Park on Saturday April 8, 2017.
From left, Fernando Molina, Cary Acosta, Annery and Ivan Gonzalez enjoy dancing during the city of West Miami’s 70th anniversary party celebrated at Cooper Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
Kids and families enjoy the Easter egg hunt during the city of West Miami’s 70th anniversary party celebrated at Cooper Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017.
photos by PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
