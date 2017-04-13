West Miami-Dade

April 13, 2017 12:06 PM

West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary

Miami Herald Staff

The Easter bunny greeted kids and families during the city of West Miami 70th anniversary party celebrated at Cooper Park on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Community leaders, including past and present elected officials, joined West Miami Mayor Eduardo H. Muhiña and Miami-Dade Commissioner Rebeca Sosa as they cut a large anniversary cake. Sosa also presented Muhiña with a key to the county.

Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

 

