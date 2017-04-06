On the wrong end of the knife, he might’ve been on the wrong side of the law, too

The man on the pointy end of Thursday afternoon’s Dolphin Mall stabbing might get legal insult added to his injury -- he might wind up being the one charged in the altercation.
As Sweetwater police continued to investigate Thursday afternoon, spokesperson Sandy Antonio said it appears the stabbed party started the altercation and the stabbing party might be clean on the Stand Your Ground law because he was protecting himself against a perceived threat. Police were reviewing surveillance video late Thursday afternoon.
Antonio said around 3 p.m., a kerfuffle developed between two men in their 20s who were part of a four-men, one-woman group at the mall. That ended with one man stabbing the other in the side of his torso with a two-inch pocket knife. The victim was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
