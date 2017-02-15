Girlfriend was shot to death. Boyfriend is charged 3 days later

A West Miami-Dade man has confessed to the shooting death of his 23-year-old live-in girlfriend after being taken into custody, police said Wednesday.
Oscar Gonzalez, 28, was charged with second-degree murder in Sunday’s death of Rosemary Ramirez-Morales. He is being held without bond at the Turner-Knight Correctional Center.
Police were looking for Gonzalez from the moment another roommate arrived home Sunday to find Ramirez-Morales dead. An earlier 911 call from a man who didn’t identify himself said “something occurred” at 9621 Fontainebleau Blvd., but didn’t elaborate.
