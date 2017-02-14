Man wanted for questioning in a ‘domestic-related homicide,’ taken into custody

A man wanted for questioning after a woman was found shot to death inside a Fontainebleau apartment in what detectives called a “domestic-related homicide” was taken into custody Tuesday, according to police.
Oscar Gonzalez, 27, was found in the area of Southwest 182nd Terrace and Southwest 119th Avenue. Charges were pending as of Tueday night.
Rosemery Ramirez-Morales, 23, was found dead with an apparent gunshot inside an apartment at 9621 Fontainebleau Blvd. by her roommate Sunday morning and called police.
Earlier that morning, police received a 911 call from a man saying “something occurred” at 9621 Fontainebleau Blvd., but didn’t give an apartment number.
Arriving officers didn’t find anything. When the roommate called, police found Ramirez-Morales’ body.
On Monday, police put out a flier with Gozalez’s picture and said he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
