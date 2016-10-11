FIU Honors College advisor accused of snapping student center restroom photos

An FIU Honors College academic advisor stands accused of snapping photos across restroom stalls in FIU’s Graham Center.
Terrance Wilson was placed on administrative leave immediately and the process to terminate him should be complete in a week, an FIU spokesman told the Miami Herald via e-mail.
According to an arrest affidavit, a man saw Wilson taking photos of him from an adjacent restroom stall in the Graham Center late on a Friday afternoon, Sept. 30. That’s actually one of the least populous times of student center,which is more dense with students Monday through Thursday. The man followed Wilson long enough to give police a description as well as identify Wilson on surveillance camera video.
When the man saw Wilson leaving the Graham Center later, the report said, he contacted police. Police say they told Wilson why they were stopping him when they confronted him on the way to the nearby Blue parking lot on the main West Miami-Dade. As Wilson kept going through his phone, police claim they were worried he was deleting the pertinent photos.
“We attempted to seize the cellphone,” the report read. “Defendant began to raise his voice and spontaneously state, ‘No! I have nude pictures of myself in there!’”
Police say repeated requests for the phone met denials. When Wilson started to leave, one officer grabbed him by the forearm. Wilson “violently” pulled away, according to the report, and went back into his phone. Several officersthen put Wilson in handcuffs.
Wilson faces a felony charge of video voyeurism and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest without violence.
If Wilson’s firing goes through, he’ll be the second faculty member in two months fired for alleged sexual misconduct. In September, FIU fired business professor David Ralston, who pleaded not guilty to drugging and raping a cleaning woman he hired.
