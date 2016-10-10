Halloween gave this second-hand shop a second life

Vintage garments and recycled good hang from the aqua ceiling at a shop called Miami Twice.
Named after its second-hand treasures and the popular 1980s TV series “Miami Vice,” the store at 6562 Bird Rd. has become a landmark.
Antique jewelry, including authentic Victorian pieces, are enclosed in glass cases at the counter where Miami Twice owners, mother and daughter Diane Kyle and Mary Holle, have spent much of the last 31 years together.
Fourteen years ago, the quaint shop began transforming into sort of a Halloween headquarters for adults every October.
Laminated posters of 1920s pinup girls and Madonnas ’85 “Like A Virgin” concert tour are neatly arranged next to a collection of Playboy magazines dating back to the early 70’s, organized by year that line the sides of the boutique.
A poster with a Marine riding a submarine with the quote “The service for fighting men,” has been placed over a colorful collection of glittered and feathered papier-mâché masks from Italy.
Mannequins dressed in all sorts of tie dye and embroidered floral prints welcome onlookers.
“We’re very close. And we’re very similar,” said Holle while Michael Jackson’s Thriller plays in the background, adding to the stores sense of nostalgia.
In 1985, their brainchild was born from a blending of their passions — recycling, antiques, and fashion.
“We totally made something out of nothing,” Holle said smiling.
“I was always interested in old because the quality was better, and that’s how we started,” she said.
They gathered 1960s garments from different sources, such as yard sales and thrift stores.
They purchased a princess wardrobe, including beautiful gowns from the 20’s and 30’s, at an estate sale.
The family gave in to the demand for festive attire for Halloween.
The aisles and walls decked out with bumble bee costumes, elements to create the look of a Grecian princess, as well as a sultry kitty cat, and the ever-so-popular scary witch.
The eventful time of year accounts for half the store’s revenue.
As the store has evolved, its credibility has been reflected in the clientele as well as the merchandise.
Among the steady flow of 12-to 80-year-olds that have entered the doors are celebrities such as Colin Farrell and Shakira.
The goods are inspected in detail before they are bought to ensure quality for customers.
“Condition is primary,” Holle said.
Customers are also able to economize with designer purses like Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior being sold at 70 percent of retail value.
Nowadays, however, fewer antiques are being sold.
Holle said “eBay changed the antique world. People just aren’t walking in with them anymore; they’re selling them on eBay at home.”
Next to the colorful beaded clutch purses and feathered boas, overhead, a plethora of merchandise is displayed on a conveyor belt.
Customers can search through retro clothes that date as far back as the 1920s.
This distinguishing feature of the boutique helps keep thousands of pieces organized in chronological order.
Said long-time customer, Monica Gonzalez of Miami: “Miami Twice sells their products as well as their service.”
Miami Twice
▪ Where: 6562 SW 40th St.
▪ Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays
▪ Contact: phone 305-666-0127 or visit www.miamitwice.com
