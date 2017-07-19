Teen shot in the leg near a park in drive-by. Cops are looking for the shooter.

An 18-year-old, who went to a southwest Miami-Dade park to play football Wednesday night, was shot in the leg as he walked back to his car to retrieve forgotten cleats, police said.
The drive-by shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on a sidewalk outside McMillan Park, 6125 SW 133rd Ave. in Kendale Lakes. Police blocked off the street in front of the park for hours as detectives investigated.
Argemis Colome, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police, said detectives believe there were two people inside a dark vehicle that drove by — a shooter and a driver.
The teen, Sergio Franco, was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to recover.
Colome said detectives had detained one person for questioning, but it was not clear what the person’s involvement was.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
