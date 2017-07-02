He fired up the grill for a weekend barbecue. Minutes later his house was burning

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews battled a house fire that is being blamed on a grill Sunday afternoon in West Kendall.
The homeowner, James Quinones, told Miami Herald news partner CBS4 that he fired up the grill for a holiday barbecue.
“I started the barbecue, I went inside to get the food and before you know it, it just caught up,” he told the station. “It was like instant.”
Just before 2 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to the blaze at home in the area of 131st Avenue and Southwest 106th Street.
“We arrived we saw flames coming outside,” said Capt. George Sterr. “It looked like it went up the wall into the attic space.”
No one was injured, but the fire left damage to the single-story home.
Quinones told CBS4 that he and a neighbor attempted to use a hose to quell the flames, but there wasn’t enough pressure.
Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, said the fire should be a warning about grill safety.
“Never leave your grill unattended,” she said via text. “The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck, railings and out from under the eaves and overhanging branches.”
