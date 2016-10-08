Elderly couple found dead inside Kendall home; neighbors say son stabbed them

An elderly couple is dead after neighbors say the couple’s son stabbed his parents to death.
Miami-Dade police’s homicide bureau responded on Saturday afternoon to reports of two elderly people being killed at a Kendall home on the 14100 block of SW 147 Court.
When police arrived, officers found Gumersindo Perez Rodriguez barricaded inside of the home.
“The Special Response Team [SRT] were summoned,” said Miami-Dade Police spokeswoman Marjorie Eloi in a statement. “SRT officers and uniform officers made entry into the residence and were able to convince Mr. Perez Rodriguez to surrender himself without incident.”
Police would not confirm the identity the elderly couple and would not comment on whether or not Rodriguez was the couple’s son.
Several neighbors said police told them their “quiet neighbors were killed by their son.”
“Our neighbors apparently had a dispute and now they are dead inside their home,” Oscar Alarcon told the Miami Herald. “We’ve known them for more than 15 years; they’re retired. We know that their son, for some motive, killed his parents. We are devastated because this is a quiet community. We will wait for the authorities to let us know exactly what happened.”
Another neighbor, Adiam Alfaro, told the Herald that “the son came out full of blood and told another neighbor that he had ‘finished with his parents.’”
“Police told us we weren’t allowed to go outside,” she said. “Now is when we are allowed to leave.”
Those who live on the block described the couple as “friendly and peaceful.” They loved to garden, work on their front yard and attended El Rey Jesus Church, which is just a few blocks away.
Miami Herald staff writer Alex Harris and Reliable News Media contributed to this report.
