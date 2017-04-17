South Miami

April 17, 2017 6:41 PM

South Miami street named for Pastor Rodney B. James, who died at 46 in December

By Alex Butler

Special to the Miami Herald

About 75 people sported their Easter Sunday best in South Miami, celebrating the life of a community icon at the corner of Southwest 59th Place and Southwest 64th Street.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of South Miami Pastor Rodney B. James, 46, died of a heart attack on Dec. 14. His legacy speaks for itself throughout the city.

He was the president of the city’s Concerned Clergy & Citizens Coalition and its police chaplain.

On Sunday, Florida state Rep. Daisy Baez presented a proclamation from the legislature for James. South Miami Mayor Philip Stoddard presented a plaque to his family. Vice Mayor Bob Welsh and commissioners Gabriel Edmond and Walter Harris also attended the ceremony, as did dozens of James’ friends, family members and neighbors.

A sign between Southwest 62nd Avenue and Southwest 59th Place now reads “Pastor Rodney B. James Street.”

James is survived by wife Carla, and children Zamaria, Remington and Royce.

