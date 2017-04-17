South Miami street named for Pastor Rodney B. James, who died at 46 in December

About 75 people sported their Easter Sunday best in South Miami, celebrating the life of a community icon at the corner of Southwest 59th Place and Southwest 64th Street.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of South Miami Pastor Rodney B. James, 46, died of a heart attack on Dec. 14. His legacy speaks for itself throughout the city.
He was the president of the city’s Concerned Clergy & Citizens Coalition and its police chaplain.
On Sunday, Florida state Rep. Daisy Baez presented a proclamation from the legislature for James. South Miami Mayor Philip Stoddard presented a plaque to his family. Vice Mayor Bob Welsh and commissioners Gabriel Edmond and Walter Harris also attended the ceremony, as did dozens of James’ friends, family members and neighbors.
A sign between Southwest 62nd Avenue and Southwest 59th Place now reads “Pastor Rodney B. James Street.”
James is survived by wife Carla, and children Zamaria, Remington and Royce.
