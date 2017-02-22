Join the parade: Ludlam Lights lantern festival to illuminate need for bike path

Florida East Coast Industries, the Friends of the Ludlam Trail, and Miami-Dade County are hosting the second annual Ludlam Lights lantern parade and festival at 5 p.m. Saturday at South Miami High School.
The festival will feature luminaries to light the trail from Southwest 56th to 68th streets. Participants will receive free lanterns, refreshments, and giveaways. The event also features live music from ‘the 540’s,’ cooking demonstrations, food trucks, and holiday treats. Lincoln’s Beard Brewing, Co. will serve free samples of craft beer. Artists from the projects neighboring partner, the Bird Road Art District (BRAD) will judge a lantern-making contest for students (K-12) and adults. The student winners will receive $50 and the adult winner can claim up to $300.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own decorated lanterns for an illuminated parade and festival at 6856 SW 53rd St.
The festival — originally planned for December but rescheduled due to rain — also will celebrate the project’s new funding partners, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Miami Foundation.
The Ludlam Trail wants to create a continuous bike and pedestrian path, and greenspace that will provide 30,000 residents with a direct link to five schools, six parks, and a 30-mile trail network. The Knight Foundation’s $250,000 contribution and The Miami Foundation’s $25,000 contribution will go toward the development of the master plan for the trail’s public portions.
