South Miami to salute MLK at Black History Family Festival on Saturday, Jan. 28

South Miami will pay homage to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. at a Black History Family Festival 11 a.m. Saturday at Gibson-Bethel Community Center, 5800 SW 66th St.
The free event features entertainment by Etana, Mojo Ike & Val Woods, Out Loud Artistry, Dedications Dance, Ife-Ile, D.J. Smoov, and Yak Yak of Coconut Grove.
The South Miami Unity Parade precedes the festival. The parade begins 10 a.m. at Southwest 59th Place and 71st St. and ends at the community center. Interested parade participants and vendors should contact Michelle Hawkins at 904-554-5395. Space is limited.
The Miami-Dade County cultural affairs department and the cultural affairs council, the Miami-Dade County mayor and board of county commissioners support the event. Branches community partnership, the city of South Miami, South Miami Community Redevelopment Agency, South Miami Black Cultural Affairs Foundation and Art South are sponsoring the festivities.
