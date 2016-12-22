South Miami renames street in memory of late Pastor Rodney B. James

1:41 Students train rescue dogs at Varela High Pause

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:14 Police body cam video of man being rescued from burning car

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

0:37 Ajayi records second game with 200 yards

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game