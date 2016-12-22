South Miami renames street in memory of late Pastor Rodney B. James

Those who attend the Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church of South Miami will never forget Pastor Rodney B. James. Now anyone who drives by the church will also experience his eternal presence.
South Miami city commissioners voted Tuesday to rename Southwest 64th Street, between Southwest 62nd Avenue and Southwest 59th Place, “Pastor Rodney B. James Street.”
James, 47, died unexpectedly Dec. 14. Survived by his wife, Carla, and three children, he was the city’s police chaplain and president of the city’s Concerned Clergy & Citizens Coalition.
Comments