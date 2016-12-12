Man charged with murder after a shooting at a South Miami market leaves 1 person dead

A man wanted for shooting and killing a 22-year-old father inside a South Miami market last week surrendered to police Monday with his attorney by his side, according to police.
Terrance Carter, 22, faces charges including second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
His defense lawyer, Alex Michaels, said his client was “an innocent man” merely trying to protect himself.
“We're going to prove self-defense,” Michaels said. “The victim needed killing.”
According to police, Carter and Markeith Nickles got into a “verbal dispute” over Carter's girlfriend inside The South Miami Market, 5940 SW 68th St. at about 11 a.m. Friday.
Police say Carter then shot at Nickles outside the shop and followed him inside. Carter then pistol-whipped Nickles and shot him in the chest, police said.
Nickles died at the scene.
Friends and family members of Nickles gathered outside the market over the weekend to remember the father of a 2-year-old girl.
Miami Herald writer David Ovalle contributed to this report.
