A young father is gunned down outside of a market

Friends and family gathered Saturday outside of the store where a 22-year-old man was gunned down.
Markeith Nickles died outside the South Miami Market at 5940 SW 68th St. a day earlier.
Loved ones held hands in a prayer circle and lit candles in his memory, baffled at the apparent killing over a woman.
“The young man was in the store,” said Pastor Eric Readon. “He and another guy had words, and the guy turned around and just shot him senselessly. For no reason, just shot him and took his life for no reason.”
Those who knew Nickles said he was talking to a woman inside the market and the killer took offense, grabbed a gun from his car, walked back into the store and opened fire.
The shooter remains at large.
“He loved everyone. Everyone loved him,” said Shakesha Nickles, the victim’s mother. “You left behind his two year old daughter. Her birthday is next month. She’ll never be able to see her father again. I’ll never be able to hear his voice again. Never. You took away something special from me. I will never be able to get that back.”
South Miami Police swarmed the market just off 57th Avenue and U.S. 1 before noon Friday.
As Nickles’ family and friends held candles, and held hands, during Saturday’s vigil, justice for the young father was on all their minds.
“I just want justice for my son,” said Shakesha. “I’m still in disbelief right now. I’m still in shock. I just want whoever you are to come forward.”
