Pinecrest’s new mayor wants to convert water systems to sewer, not septic tanks

Former longtime Pinecrest councilman Joseph Corradino was sworn in as the village mayor last month after his opponent, Julian Ouaknine, quit the race, leaving him unopposed.
Outgoing mayor Cindy Lerner reached the end of her second term and couldn’t run for a third consecutive term, per the city charter.
“I like to help people, and I think the local level of government is the closest level of government to the people,” said Corradino, 49. “I’m glad to be back.”
Corradino served on the village council from 2006 to 2014 and was a member of the planning and zoning board. An urban planner, Corradino owns a planning and engineering firm called The Corradino Group, which contracts with a variety of municipalities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
“I help municipalities do what they need to do— set their goals, implement projects and plan their cities,” Corradino said. “I think I’m unique in the sense that I see the world as an urban planner, which is something I think Pinecrest can benefit from.”
Corradino has worked with municipalities such as Palmetto Bay, Islamorada, Cutler Bay, Doral, Miami Gardens and Homestead, where he contracts as the development services director.
“It’s a lot of fun. Pinecrest is an enjoyable community with interesting people and interesting problems. It’s a great place to live and work,” he said.
On the forefront of his agenda is getting grants from county and state officials to help the village get access to county water.
“We have a water problem. Much of the city sits on well water,” he said. “We need to work to bring municipal water to those homes. A lot of the city sits on septic tanks. We need to work to convert those septic tanks to city sewers.”
Other issues Corradino hopes to improve includes traffic along main-artery roads and streamlining council meetings.
“The traffic problems are regional due to the overall growth of the region. We have to work with our partners on good land-use policies and growth management policies while coming up with smart solutions,” he said.
“And council meetings, we are going to run them like a business meetings. I think we can streamline the process and ensure that they’re a safe place for people to come and share their ideas in an open environment.”
As far as future growth in Pinecrest, Corradino says he doesn’t see much of it.
“Pinecrest is pretty much fully developed at this time,” he said. “It’s comprised mainly of single-family homes and a bit of commercial property along U.S. 1. We won’t have much, if any, development at all, except replacing and renovating existing structures.”
Corradino graduated from Villanova University with an undergraduate degree in geography. He earned his master’s in urban planning from the University of Cincinnati.
Born in Philadelphia, Corradino moved to Miami-Dade in 1996. The new mayor lives in Pinecrest with his wife Mia, and their 17-year-old daughter, Alexa, and 13-year-old son, Joe.
During his free time, he enjoys attending his childrens’ sporting events and cruising on his boat in Biscayne Bay.
Comments