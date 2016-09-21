Third theft suspect arrested in $500,000 jewelry heist

Pinecrest police believe they’ve solved a mystery of the third man in a June Facebook video that showed suspects flashing cash hours after two homes were hit for $500,000 worth of jewelry.
Police added South Miami-Dade resident Willie Kemp, 22, in August to the three arrested in connection with the case in June: Raderius Collins, 18; Marcus Parker, 27; and Oscar Sequeira, 34.
Kemp is still in jail on $40,000 bond from charges of home burglary, conspiracy to commit home burglary, grand theft over $100,000 and dealing in stolen property. Parker also is in a correctional facility after posting bond, then having it revoked. Collins bonded out, but had his freedom rescinded after being busted on two armed robbery charges.
Kemp, Collins and Parker stand accused as the thieves in the Pinecrest case Sequeira’s charged with being the fence for the stolen goods in his position as manager of Xodium Jewelry and Watches at Southland Mall.
Despite Collins denials on Facebook, where the video was posted on his account, police say he gave up Xodium and led them to Sequeira. They say Sequeira identified Kemp.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
