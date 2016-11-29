Palmetto Bay

November 29, 2016 7:40 AM

Crash of Publix truck and BMW shuts down U.S. 1 in South Miami-Dade

By Alex Harris

A stretch of U.S. 1 in both directions in Palmetto Bay was shut down after a fatal crash between a car and a delivery truck.

The road is closed from Southwest 144th to 152nd streets. The Florida Highway Patrol predicts delays of about an hour.

Miami-Dade police said a delivery truck was turning right on U.S.1 when a BMW heading north crashed into the truck.

The driver of the BMW died on the scene, police said, and the passenger was sent to Jackson South Trauma Center.

The truck driver was uninjured.

