Crash of Publix truck and BMW shuts down U.S. 1 in South Miami-Dade

2:03 Dragic said he and Whiteside have always had chemistry Pause

1:55 Hassan Whiteside to have an MRI on his left knee

1:27 Thousands of Cubans visit Fidel Castro memorial in Havana

1:02 Fidel Castro: A visual evolution of a leader through the decades

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

2:46 Cuba 1959: Miami photographer finds 'lost' photos of the 1959 Cuban revolution

1:24 Raul Castro delivers message about the death of Fidel Castro

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

1:36 Haitians pick a president