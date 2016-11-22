Incumbent Palmetto Bay vice mayor re-elected in runoff elections

Palmetto Bay’s incumbent vice mayor John DuBois campaigned heavily about his opposition of a 485-condo and business complex on the old Burger King property.
It worked.
DuBois, 54, the CEO of a cloud-based security surveillance company and vice mayor since 2012, easily defeated his opponent Erica Watts, 47, a former legal aide and PTA president in Tuesday’s runoff election. He won 58 percent of the vote, although only 21 percent of the village’s 17,045 registered voters cast ballots. He will serve a four-year term.
“I am very pleased with the results,” said DuBois. “This means we have a council that is sensitive to the impact that traffic and development will have on the quality of life for Palmetto Bay residents.”
DuBois faced Watts in the runoff after getting about 41 percent of the vote in the Nov. 8 election — shy of the 50 percent needed for victory. Watts received about 36 percent and a third candidate, David Zisman, who garnered 23 percent of the vote, was eliminated.
Leading up to the runoff election, Dubois focused on the Palmetto Bay Village Center, which he voted against because of traffic concerns. Although approved, the project will come before the council at least one more time so the developer can present detailed site plans and a traffic study.
Dubois had said during the campaign that Watts was “recruited” by Mayor Eugene Flinn and developers to run against him “because I voted to stop a new development of 485 homes on Old Cutler Road.”
Watts, who said she would oppose any development that adds to village traffic, denied Dubois’ charges.
Added Dubois: “I am looking forward to continuing the work that I have done.”
