Palmetto Bay vice mayor accused of intimidating opponent’s campaign worker

A confrontation between the Palmetto Bay vice mayor and his opponent’s campaign volunteer brought Miami-Dade police to the Palmetto Bay Public Library on election day.
A campaign volunteer for vice mayoral candidate Erica Watts said that the incumbent, John DuBois, followed her around outside the polls and attempted to intimidate her as she handed out a card that criticizes DuBois and another candidate for the Palmetto Bay Village Council, David Singer.
DuBois took one of the information cards that she handed to a voter and walked away with it, said Beth Kibler, a volunteer supporting Watts.
“It was pretty surprising. He had called in some guy who came to the polling place and then John DuBois points at me and said ‘She’s the one,’ ” Kibler said.
The two men approached and stood within a few inches of her, she said.
Watts, who was also at the library, joined them, breaking up the knot. “Erica got in the middle and that defused the situation,” Kibler said
Someone called the police after seeing the argument. Three police officers showed up at around 2:20 p.m. and talked to both Kibler and DuBois as well as other campaigners.
Joseph Romainson, sitting in a truck with a banner supporting Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Raquel Regalado, said it all happened very fast.
“I was on my phone after I came back from the bathroom, and when I look up, the police are arriving,” he said.
Sgt. D. Fernandez said there was a verbal disagreement between Dubois and Kibler, and a report had been made.
Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Dubois said he didn’t have time to respond to questions because he was out talking to voters.
Alexandra Rodriguez of the South Florida News Service contributed to this report.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
Comments