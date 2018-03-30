A monkey on the loose in South Florida has residents peering in trees

A monkey turned up near North Miami Beach’s King of Diamonds strip club earlier this week.
Now, a monkey has taken up residence in a tree about 50 feet above the ground in the same city near Northeast 172nd Street and 16th Avenue, NBC6 reports.
If it’s the same one — both have been described as a vervet, a monkey native to Africa but not altogether uncommon in South Florida — that monkey sure gets around. And has captured the community’s attention.
“I walked outside and I saw a dog running down the alley, what I thought was a dog, and then it started doing some ninja stuff and jumping on houses and stuff,” Zac Groffman told the station. “I was like, that’s not a dog.”
If that non-dog is the same monkey, it could be the one that escaped from the Dania Beach Vervet Project, a primate lab that studies the animals. On March 20, North Miami Beach police were trying to locate the monkey.
@myNMBPolice is attempting to locate a loose monkey in the area of NE 6 Avenue between 179-180 Street. Information was received that the monkey came from the Industrial area west of I-95. @myFWC is also on scene assisting.— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 20, 2018
Nine days later, on Thursday, North Miami Beach police were once again involved in this monkey business. “There is no threat to the public at this time,” they tweeted.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also pitching in on the monkey search.
@myNMBPolice is on the scene of loose monkey in the area of NE 172 St. / NE 16 Ave. Officers are waiting for the arrival of @MyFWC to take over the scene. There is no threat to the public at this time. Please follow this account for more formation.— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) March 29, 2018
Missy Williams, the Vervet lab’s director, told NBC6 that monkeys, when they reach sexual maturity around age 5, tend to look for other monkey groups to join. There is a colony of wild monkeys living around West Lake Park on Sheridan Street in Hollywood, about 10 miles north.
