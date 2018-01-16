So, what’s this great white shark doing here? The same as the others

Driver tries to run over officers during weekly community bike ride

On November 2, 2017, the North Miami Police Department was conducting their weekly community bike ride, when officers noticed a suspicious vehicle at the rear of the apartment complex, located at 12990 NE 6 Avenue. As the officers approached the stopped vehicle, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and then accelerated forward and the driver attempted to drive over the officers. The driver continued at a high rate of speed through the driveway, running over one of the officer’s bicycles. The officers jumped out of the vehicle's path to avoid struck.