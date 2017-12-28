Fiery crash in North Miami Beach kills one driver, injures another

One driver is dead and another was injured after a crash in North Miami Beach Wednesday night.
The accident happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 163rd Street and 19th Avenue. Police said a vehicle was heading west on 163rd Street, and as another car turned to head north on 19th Avenue the vehicles collided.
A 23-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle that was headed west was killed. Police have not released her name. Miami Herald news partner WFOR-Channel 4 reported that the car burst into flames after the crash.
The other driver was injured and taken to Aventura Hospital but is expected to recover.
@myNMBPolice is on the scene of an accident with serious injuries at the intersection of NE 163 Dr/ NE 19 AVE. Expect major delays as the roadway will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time. Please seek alternate route. Please monitor this account for more information. pic.twitter.com/vUABDcwc51— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) December 28, 2017
The accident blocked traffic for about three hours before the scene was cleared. Maj. Richard Rand said that investigators are still determining whether speed was a factor in the accident and are searching for surveillance video from the intersection.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
