Fiery crash in North Miami Beach kills one driver, injures another

By Lance Dixon

December 28, 2017 10:26 AM

One driver is dead and another was injured after a crash in North Miami Beach Wednesday night.

The accident happened at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Northeast 163rd Street and 19th Avenue. Police said a vehicle was heading west on 163rd Street, and as another car turned to head north on 19th Avenue the vehicles collided.

A 23-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle that was headed west was killed. Police have not released her name. Miami Herald news partner WFOR-Channel 4 reported that the car burst into flames after the crash.

The other driver was injured and taken to Aventura Hospital but is expected to recover.

The accident blocked traffic for about three hours before the scene was cleared. Maj. Richard Rand said that investigators are still determining whether speed was a factor in the accident and are searching for surveillance video from the intersection.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

