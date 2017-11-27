Paratrooper from North Miami Beach found dead in his barracks over the weekend

A paratrooper from North Miami Beach died over the weekend in his barracks at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, according to the Army Times.
Spc. Carlton Butler, 22, an infantryman assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, was found dead Saturday night, the newspaper reported. The Army is investigating his death.
“Carlton was a patriotic, energetic, and motivated young man, who – just recently – had been promoted up to a Gun Team Leader position in Bravo Company, a position he rightly earned,” Lt. Col. Graham White, commander of 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment said in a Facebook post.
It was not immediately clear what led to Butler’s death.
Never miss a local story.
White posted news of Butler’s death on the 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment’s Facebook page early Monday morning.
“I humbly ask for your discretion, patience, and decorum while investigators piece together the circumstances surrounding Specialist Butler’s untimely death this past Saturday,” he wrote.
Butler, White said, joined the Paratroopers in December 2014, “and immediately made an impact on his section and fellow Paratroopers with his positive spirit and team-first mentality.”
White asked the unit to “rally together.”
“Our thoughts now turn to his family and fellow paratroopers,” he told the Army Times.
Comments