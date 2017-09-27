Cesar Perez
Man faces charges of sexual battery on a minor

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 10:25 PM

A man will spend his 60th birthday in jail after he was arrested Wednesday and charged with seven counts of sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

Cesar Manuel Perez, who will turn 60 Friday, was being held in Miami-Dade's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday night with no bond.

North Miami police confirmed Perez's arrest Wednesday at 1945 NE 123 St.

Court records show a judge issued a stay away order Wednesday.

No other information was immediately available.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

