Man faces charges of sexual battery on a minor

A man will spend his 60th birthday in jail after he was arrested Wednesday and charged with seven counts of sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16.
Cesar Manuel Perez, who will turn 60 Friday, was being held in Miami-Dade's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Wednesday night with no bond.
North Miami police confirmed Perez's arrest Wednesday at 1945 NE 123 St.
Court records show a judge issued a stay away order Wednesday.
No other information was immediately available.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments