Boil water before drinking or cooking, North Miami tells residents

By Monique O. Madan

September 13, 2017 5:08 PM

North Miami residents are under a boil-water notice, the city announced Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to water main breaks in our city, North Miami Water Utility customers are asked to boil water as a precautionary measure,” city officials said in a post-Hurricane Irma statement.

Before using tap water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing your teeth or washing dishes, boil it first for about one minute.

The boil-water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Several other South Florida cities also asked residents to boil water after Irma struck on Sunday.

For updates visit the city's website www.NorthMiamiFL.gov, or call 305-891-4636.

