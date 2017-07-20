One of the busiest rail crossings in South Florida is closed for a week

Northeast 163rd Street in North Miami Beach from Biscayne Boulevard to Dixie Highway will be closed until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Brightline railway track work.
Interstate 95 drivers who usually take 163rd Street/State Road 826 all the way east to Biscayne or beyond should use Northwest 183rd Street/Miami Gardens Drive instead if coming from the north, or Northwest 135th Street if coming from the south. Then, at Biscayne, swing toward 163rd Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Please continue to avoid the area of NE 163 St/Bisc. Give yourself some extra time if travelling in the area. Heavy traffic— North Miami Beach PD (@myNMBPolice) July 20, 2017
If you want to avoid the 163rd and Biscayne mess completely but get east to the beach cities: Turn off Miami Gardens Drive north on Biscayne to the Lehman Causeway then head east or south off Northeast 135th Street to Northeast 125th Street to go east.
Nearer to the closure, traffic coming west on Northeast 163rd Street to Biscayne will be detoured north on Biscayne to Northeast 172nd Street then taken west to West Dixie Highway and south to Northeast 163rd Street.
Eastbound traffic on Northeast 163rd Street will be taken south on West Dixie Highway to Northeast 151st Street then east to Biscayne Boulevard and north to Northeast 163rd Street.
The next Brightline construction closure will be at Northeast 125th Street from West Dixie Highway to Biscayne Boulevard from 7 a.m. next Wednesday through 6 p.m. Aug. 4.
Brightline will begin service from a new train station in downtown Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach later this year. A leg to the Orlando airport will be added in 2018.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
