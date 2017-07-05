All Aboard Florida
July 05, 2017 5:45 PM

It’s Northeast 151st Street’s turn to close for Brightline construction

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

Beginning 7 a.m. Thursday, the portion of Northeast 151st Street that connects West Dixie Highway to Biscayne Boulevard will be closed for eight days.

The closure, which will allow work on the railroad to accommodate the Brightline passenger train, is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. July 14.

Until then, the detours will take drivers down West Dixie or Biscayne Boulevard to Northeast 135th Street as an east-west route.

The next closure will be Northeast 163rd Street from 7 a.m. July 16 through 6 p.m. July 25.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

