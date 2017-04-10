Free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and a new look for North Miami Beach’s trolley system

North Miami Beach has rolled out a new design and new routes for its NMB Line trolley system.
The latest changes, unveiled Sunday, include free service on the city’s B-line and connection with North Miami and Sunny Isles Beach’s trolley and shuttle services. The trolley cars also offer free Wi-Fi.
Stops include the Intracoastal Mall, North Miami Beach Senior High, the North Miami Beach library, City Hall and the 163rd Street Mall among others.
The free trolley officially began operating on its new routes Monday.
On Sunday the city also unveiled a newly painted entrance wall to the city at 163rd Street near the Golden Glades Interchange.
For more information on the trolley and the new routes call 305-743-3662 or visit the city’s website at citynmb.com.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
