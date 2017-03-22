Get ready for more road closures as commuter rail construction reaches North Dade

The road closings for the construction of the Brightline commuter rail reach North Miami and North Miami Beach over the next two weeks.
Starting March 29 at 7 a.m., the Northeast 172nd Street crossing of the Florida East Coast Railway will be blocked off. It is expected to reopen on April 2 at 6 p.m.
From the west, drivers will be rerouted south on Dixie Highway to Northeast 22nd Avenue then down to Northeast 163rd Street and over to Biscayne Boulevard. From the east, drivers can go north on Biscayne to Northeast 183rd Street, west on 183rd Street to Dixie Highway and south on Dixie Highway to 172nd Street. Or, drivers can go south on Biscayne to 163rd, west to Northeast 22nd Avenue, north on 22nd Avenue then Dixie Highway to 172nd.
Starting April 6 at 7 a.m., the Northeast 141st Street crossing in North Miami will be closed. It is expected to reopen on April 13 at 6 p.m.
If you’re coming from the west, you’ll actually be forced east on Northeast 142nd Street, north on Northeast 18th Avenue to Northeast 146th Street. Off Biscayne, drivers will have to take 146th Street west to Northeast 18th Avenue and south to 142nd Street.
Brightline, a private subsidiary of Florida East Coast Industries, will begin service from a new train station in downtown Miami to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach this summer. A leg to the Orlando airport will be added in 2018. In preparation, All Aboard has been gradually upgrading more than 130 grade crossings in Broward and Palm Beach counties. Work in Miami-Dade is expected to run through mid-2017.
