Armed robbers storm clinic, terrorize employees and steal thousands

A woman walked into a North Miami clinic, scoped it out and passed on information to her three cohorts, police say.
About 15 minutes later, three armed robbers burst into the 125 Clinic, 505 NE 125th St., terrorized the employees and stole thousands of dollars in cash, according to police.
And the entire plot, which happened Feb. 10, was captured on the clinic’s surveillance cameras.
Police have since arrested Ladonna Florence, who detectives say helped “facilitate the robbery,” and Zion Smith, who was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Detectives are hoping the video, which shows one of the robbers kicking a man in the face while holding a gun, will help identify the two other suspects.
Police say the men shot at some of the victims who escaped out the back door.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305- 891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471- TIPS (8477).
