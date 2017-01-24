These identity thieves clearly feared neither man nor God

Four North Miami-Dade residents will do federal prison time for an identity theft scheme fueled by car burglaries at gas stations, daycare centers and a church.
The convicted — Naomie Maitre, Willie Smith, Daryl Pugh and Lloyd Scott — ripped off purses and wallets for the identity instead of the cash. They were looking for Social Security cards, passports, legal permanent resident cards, health insurance cards, credit cards and debit cards from 380 victims.
Scott, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of producing or trafficking in a counterfeit device and one of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Smith, 34, pleaded guilty to the same charges, but only two counts of the first. He received the same seven-year, 10-month sentence as Scott.
Scott, whose nickname is “Jit,” is familiar with a prison cell. This will be Smith’s third time in prison, but his first time in a federal prison.
Pugh pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess unauthorized access devices and one count of aggravated identity theft. Under his many aliases, including Asinia K. Robbins, Pugh has a long record and has served three Florida prison terms. Among his past convictions fraudulent use of personal identity, forgery, unauthorized possession of access device along with cocaine possession in 2012-13.
Maitre, nicknamed “Black Nate,” received probation for ID theft and grand theft in 2006. She was convicted in the most recent case of two counts of possession of an unauthorized access device, two counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to possess unauthorized access devices. Sentencing for Maitre and Pugh is in March.
A fifth indicted co-conspirator, Christopher Simpson, has been a fugitive since late 2016.
According to court documentss, tips about local car burglars led to a search of Smith and Maitre’s home in the 11800 block of Northwest First Avenue on Nov. 12, 2014. That search uncovered 300 unauthorized identity access devices (cards and such) along with several women’s handbags.
Later in the day, Scott, who had been seen leaving the house earlier, led police on a chase in his Hyundai Sonata. When he crashed and continued his flight on foot, he left behind a shoebox with 100 unauthorized identity access devices.
Scott eventually was arrested at his parents’ house in 2016. In his bedroom, law enforcement found 700 unauthorized access devices and a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic gun.
Surveillance video caught Smith robbing a woman’s car while she was at Annunciation Catholic Church in Hollywood and, with Pugh, robbing a woman’s car at a Mobil gas station in Dania Beach. Later that day in January 2015, police stopped their Chrysler 200.
Inside were Smith, Pugh, Maitre and items reported stolen earlier that day as well as various common burglary tools.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
