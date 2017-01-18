Are you driving ‘a ticking time bomb?’ Leaders urge drivers to check for recalled airbags

With more than half a million defective airbags in vehicles across South Florida — 200,000 in Miami-Dade — the county’s leaders implored South Florida drivers to get their airbags fixed. The airbags can explode even in a minor accident.
“You may be driving a ticking time bomb,” said Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez. “These cars are too dangerous to be on the road.”
All drivers have to do is check if their vehicle identification number is part of the recall. They can do that on www.airbagrecall.com or take their car to a dealer. The replacement is free.
“Even a simple fender-bender can be deadly,” said Scott Galvin, the vice mayor of North Miami, who spoke at the press conference held at the North Miami Police Department.
South Florida is a high-risk area for serious injury or death because heat and humidity can speed up the degredation of the airbag inflator, according to Airbag Recall Miami-Dade, a community group.
Problems for the Japanese-based airbag provider began in 2008, when Honda issued a recall for driver-side airbags. In May 2015, the U. S. Department of Transportation announced a national recall of Takata airbags, after the inflator was found to be defective. The inflators, according to the recall notice, were made with a propellant that can degrade over time and cause the airbag to rupture.
“It’s like a grenade going off in your face,” said John Buretta, the independent monitor for Takata, appointed by the Transportation Department.
Buretta said the explosion can cause shrapnel to go flying. To date, 11 U.S. people were killed by exploding airbags. In October 2014, a 51-year-old woman died three days after an airbag in her 2001 Honda Accord exploded. Hien Thi Tran’s death led the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to warn drivers to check their airbags, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Last week, Takata Corp. pleaded guilty to a criminal charge and will pay $1 billion in fines and restitution after concealing the defect over a period of years.
Vehicles with the greatest risk
Owners of 2001 and 2002 Honda Civics and Accords, the 2002 and 2003 Acura TL, the 2002 Honda Odyssey and CR-V and the 2003 Acura CL and Honda Pilot are advised to stop driving their vehicles immediately and get their airbags replaced.
