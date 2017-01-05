Police asking for help in finding gunman who shoots woman’s boyfriend on balcony

North Miami police want the public’s help in the search for the gunman in a Monday shooting.
The description of the shooter comes in as solidly average: 5-10, 180-200 pounds, medium build, black male with a moustache, age 28-35. He left the scene of the shooting in an older model blue or black Nissan Altima.
At that scene, the Chestnut Hill Condominiums, 13215 NE Sixth Ave., police say the suspect walked toward a building and pointed a gun at a woman on a balcony. The woman’s boyfriend came out to shoo the gunman away.
The gunman ran back to the Altima and jumped in the passenger side. As the Altima pulled way, the gunman fired a goodbye shot that hit the boyfriend in the chest. Police say despite that, the boyfriend’s injuries weren’t life threatening.
