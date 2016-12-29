He stole a present off a porch on Christmas Eve and drove off in a Lexus. Recognize him?

On Christmas Eve, someone stole a present off a porch, packed it into his Lexus and drove off.
The North Miami family, who live in the 1700 block of Northeast 139th St., came home to find the package missing and the theft caught on tape. The package held a $1,000 laptop, a Christmas gift for the victim’s son.
Anyone who recognizes the Lexus sedan or knows about the theft can call the North Miami police department at 305-891-8111 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471=TIPS (8477).
Alex Harris: 305-376-5005, @harrisalexc
