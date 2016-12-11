Police investigating after shooting victim ends up near Biscayne Boulevard

1:26 Charles Kinsey discusses shooting after meeting with autistic man he cared for Pause

1:52 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

0:41 Dolphins linebacker Mike Hull on the win over the Cardinals

1:53 Gase talks about Tannehill's injury and the win over Cardinals

2:10 Adam Beasley on the Dolphins' win against the Cardinals and the Tannehill injury

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill