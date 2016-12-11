Police investigating after shooting victim ends up near Biscayne Boulevard

North Miami Beach detectives were investigating after a shooting Sunday night left one person injured.
Police say the victim was in Highland Village at 139th Street and Biscayne Boulevard when the shooting took place. The wounded victim then drove about a block before coming to stop.
Several lanes of busy Biscayne Boulevard were closed for the investigation.
It was not clear how the person, who was in stable condition at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, ended up with a bullet wound.
No further information, including the victim’s name, was available late Sunday.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
